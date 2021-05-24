Daylin Mitchell is the new Western Cape transport and public works MEC

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has appointed Daylin Mitchell as the new provincial minister of transport and public works.

Mitchell fills the vacancy left by Bonginkosi Madikizela, who resigned last month after a scandal about his academic qualifications.

Mitchell, 35, will become the youngest member of Winde’s cabinet and the first to come from Beaufort West in the Central Karoo district.

He is the DA deputy chief whip in the provincial legislature and also chaired the legislature’s standing committee on transport and public works, and its conduct committee for members of the provincial parliament.

“I know Daylin to be a hard-working representative who is committed to making the Western Cape a better place for all who live in it, and I am confident he will continue to serve the people of this province with distinction in this important position,” Winde said on Monday.

“As chairperson of the standing committee on transport and public works, he is already familiar with the challenges and opportunities that exist in this portfolio and I expect him to hit the ground running.”