Vandals derail Greenview train station project

The pillaging of rail infrastructure continues unabated with the latest concern being raised in Phomolong informal settlement, east of Pretoria, where vandals have torn down a R102m Greenview train station.

The multimillion-rand train station, which was built in 2011, has been stripped bare and left falling apart in the hands of drug addicts.

When Sowetan visited the station last week, the structure had lost its roof, door frames and the aluminum windows had been stolen, other fittings had been vandalised, the cables had been removed and the rail tracks uprooted. Drug addicts have turned the station into their haven, where they sleep day and night.

A community member, Pretty Mokgabudi, said it was painful to watch a project that cost so much money go into ruin.

"I'm so disappointed that this project has turned out this way because it would have helped the community, especially pupils, because the train is less expensive," said Mokgabudi.