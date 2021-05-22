Police issue warning after increase in cases of criminals placing spikes on roads

Criminals are using the cover of darkness to place “spikes” on roads, causing motorists to stop or crash — and then rob them.

Gauteng Traffic Police on Friday warned motorists against this trend, saying it had noted a rise in incidents of spikes being placed strategically on freeways.

“These incidents happen especially on Friday evening and throughout the weekend between 6pm and 4am,” he said.

Gauteng “traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said that the hard objects were thrown from bridges, resulting in motorists losing control of their vehicles, or being involved in unnecessary accidents. They are then robbed of their belongings.

Maremane said the department has identified hotspots where this was happening. These included:

the N4 Mpumalanga to Pretoria between Solomon Mahlangu and Watermeyer off-ramp;

the N4 Pretoria to Mpumalanga between Bronkhorstspruit and Balmoral off-ramp;

the N1 Polokwane and N4 Mpumalanga interchange in Pretoria;

the N4 to Rustenburg between the R80 Mabopane Freeway and Brits plaza tollgate; and

Golden Highway and the R21 Freeway from OR Tambo International Airport to Pretoria.

He said criminals tended to move from one area to another, focusing on quiet roads.

“The Gauteng traffic police will continue to conduct law enforcement operations on Gauteng major routes and freeways to ensure that anyone found placing an object is apprehended to face the full might of law,” said Maremane.

The traffic authority issued the following tips if a vehicle has been spiked:

Never stop your vehicle if you had have a puncture while after being “spiked, instead drive slowly to the nearest garage while contacting Gauteng traffic police.

If you are stopped by a traffic officer, demand to see their appointment certificate to verify if such an officer is employed by the relevant traffic authority.

If the officer fails to produce his or her appointment certificate, take down the registration number of the patrol vehicle and report them immediately to the nearest police station.

If your vehicle has had a complete break down on the road, remain in the vehicle with your car locked while seeking assistance.

Do not allow any person to tow your vehicle without written permission.

Should you realise that another motorist has been “spiked” in your presence stop and give the necessary assistance.

TimesLIVE