Domestic tourism shows signs of an uptick

There are signs of a strong recovery in domestic tourism in SA as booking volumes climb in some cases even higher than in pre-Covid-19 months.

Accommodation and travel website LekkeSlaap said it had noted an increase in local bookings.

“February, March and April this year have proven to be exceptional booking months, with volumes surpassing the same period in 2019. In contrast to booking volumes that plummeted to zero in March 2020, current spikes in booking volumes clearly indicate that domestic travel has staged a remarkable recovery,” said LekkeSlaap’s head of marketing Gerriline Fouché.

She said while new survey data released by Stats SA showed a decline of 72.9% in the overall income generated in the tourism industry for January, compared to the same month last year, there was “an overall” increase in domestic bookings.

Fouché surmised that the trend experienced by LekkeSlaap could largely be attributed to its emphasis on domestic travel, while a lack of international travellers visiting SA was likely the main source of the larger tourism sector’s woes.

“While we did see a decline in bookings over December 2020 due to beach closures and other restrictions, we again saw an uptick in bookings once these restrictions were lifted.

“While slightly lower revenue was expected during this time, the sharp increase in bookings from February, and the upward trajectory that continued thereafter, does not echo the figures released by Stats SA. We’re already gearing up for a busy 2021 festive season, with many popular towns already starting to fill up for Christmas,” Fouché said.