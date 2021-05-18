Fragrance expert helps Covid-19 patients learn to smell again

After 13-year-old Sahil Shah lost his sense of smell to Covid-19 in November, his parents looked everywhere for help.

“We met with neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT specialists, and all of them said if it was supposed to come back, it would have come back by now,” said Sahil's father, Pratik Shah.

But six months later, the teenager from Chicago still had no sense of smell or taste.

The family sought help from an unlikely source — New York fragrance expert Sue Phillips. She has helped develop and market perfumes for Elizabeth Arden, Lancome and Tiffany & Co, and now runs her own company, Scenterprises.