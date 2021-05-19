South Africa

Gauteng health MEC tests positive for Covid-19 but symptoms 'not severe'

19 May 2021 - 19:16
Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi was one of the first people to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under the Sisonke Programme in Gauteng.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi is self-isolating at home after she tested positive for Covid-19.

The Gauteng government said on Wednesday that Mokgethi presented with mild symptoms before she went to test on Tuesday. Provincial government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said Mokgethi was not exhibiting any severe symptoms and would remain in isolation for 10 days.

Mokgethi was one of the first people to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under the Sisonke Programme in Gauteng.

Mhaga said the Covid-19 vaccine prevented severe illness, hospitalisation and death.

“Today, the MEC participated in a virtual meeting of the executive council. The public is encouraged to continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions, even after they have been vaccinated,” he said.

He said all people who were in contact with Mokgethi have been advised to self-isolate and test if necessary.

