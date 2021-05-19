Gauteng health MEC tests positive for Covid-19 but symptoms 'not severe'

Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi is self-isolating at home after she tested positive for Covid-19.

The Gauteng government said on Wednesday that Mokgethi presented with mild symptoms before she went to test on Tuesday. Provincial government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said Mokgethi was not exhibiting any severe symptoms and would remain in isolation for 10 days.

Mokgethi was one of the first people to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under the Sisonke Programme in Gauteng.