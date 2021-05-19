South Africa

Post Office promises improved service to pay Covid-19 grants

System has been rectified, says Johan Kruger

19 May 2021 - 09:22
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The SA Post Office has promised improvements in its services from this week as more Covid-19 grant funds have now been made available to their branches.

The improvements come at the time when the payments of Covid-19 R350 grants are being wrapped up as the last date for taking in new applications was April 30 as per announcements by the government...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X