Post Office promises improved service to pay Covid-19 grants

System has been rectified, says Johan Kruger

The SA Post Office has promised improvements in its services from this week as more Covid-19 grant funds have now been made available to their branches.



The improvements come at the time when the payments of Covid-19 R350 grants are being wrapped up as the last date for taking in new applications was April 30 as per announcements by the government...