Men found with housebreaking equipment, illegal gun arrested near border post

By Staff reporter - 16 May 2021 - 16:58
Motswedi police arrested three suspects for possession of an illegal firearm, ammunition and housebreaking implements during a stop and search along the main road at the Swartkopfontein Border Post.
Police in Motswedi in the North West arrested three suspects for possession of an illegal firearm, ammunition and housebreaking implements after they stopped a suspicious vehicle.

Spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma said the white Isuzu bakkie was stopped along the main road at the Swartkopfontein border post.

“Police members stopped the bakkie with occupants, who fled from the scene. However, police acted swiftly and apprehended three suspects.

The bakkie was searched and an illegal firearm with ammunition and suspected housebreaking implements were seized. The suspects could not account for the firearm and ammunition.”

The suspects, aged between 33 and 50 years, are expected to appear in the Lehurutshe magistrate’s court on Monday.

The acting provincial police commissioner of North West, Maj-Gen Dintletse Molefe, lauded police in the Ngaka Moodiri Molema District for their swift action and vigilance that led to the apprehension of the suspects.

