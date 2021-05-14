Innocent men must be compensated for whole of their detention, ConCourt rules

The Constitutional Court on Friday awarded two men, who were unlawfully arrested for murder, compensation for the whole period they were in custody.

It set aside an order of the Supreme Court of Appeal which ruled the men, held in custody from May 2005 until February 2006 — when a murder charge against them was withdrawn — could only be awarded damages for two weeks of their detention.

The SCA ruled they could not sue the minister of police for damages after they appeared in court.

Johannes Eugen Mahlangu and Phannie Johannes Mtsweni were arrested on May 29 2005 for allegedly murdering Vusi Motebu, his partner Thuli Mathebula and two of their three children in Mhluzi, Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

They did not commit the crimes.

Their arrest followed a forced confession by Mahlangu, obtained by a policeman who then implicated Mtsweni.

During their detention, police arrested the real perpetrators who were later convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The high court in Pretoria had found that the arrest and detention of the men was unlawful and ordered the minister to pay R90,000 to Mahlangu and R50,000 to the executor of the estate of the late Mtsweni.