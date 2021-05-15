South Africa

North West man gets 25 years in jail for murder and bakery truck robbery

15 May 2021 - 15:29
A North West man has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for murder and robbery of a bakery truck.
A North West man who robbed a bakery truck and murdered one of the bakery's employees has been slapped with a 25-year prison sentence.

The high court in Mahikeng sentenced Orapeleng Patrick Ratilodi, 43, on Thursday. Provincial police spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma said Ratilodi was arrested after a September 2018 robbery in Taung.

Botma said two bakery employees — a driver and his assistant — were on a veranda preparing an order for a shop when they were accosted by two armed men. One of the bakery employees was fatally shot.  

“The court heard that the accused searched the truck and stole an undisclosed amount of money. They then fled the scene in a red BMW,” said Botma. 

“After a thorough investigation and information received from witnesses, the suspects were arrested and the red BMW was seized. The second suspect was later acquitted in court, due to a lack of evidence against him, but Ratilodi was found guilty on charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.”

