WATCH|Mazzone loses her cool over polyandry comments

“In this day and age, in the year 2021, to think that a public representative of this country would dare stand up in the parliament of SA and say something like that is an absolute disgrace. I want it referred to the ethics committee and may I say that the only woman in this country who would possibly feel that way is his wife,” she added.

Deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said parliament would examine Hendricks' comments but also warned Mazzone against her language.

“We will examine that, but I do wish to say to you that even when you are outraged, your language must be careful as well. You need not cross boundaries because you are outraged by what someone said. We will look at what Honourable Hendricks said and we’ll report back to the house,” he told Mazzone.

Speaking on SAFM, on Wednesday, Hendricks stood by his stance on polyandry, saying it was “un-African”.

“We need the religious sector to stand firm against introducing this. It is foreign and un-African. I can understand that the ANC Women's League wants 50% of women to be representative, they want a woman president, but I think they are taking it too far to also want African women to be able to take more than one husband,” he said.

Hendricks said polygamy was allowed by his faith and it was acceptable because it's “African,” unlike polyandry. It was “taboo” and “immoral” for women to have more than one husband, he added.