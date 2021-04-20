DA to report Pemmy Majodina to parliament’s ethics committee for son’s ‘dodgy’ PPE deal

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone says her party will report her ANC counterpart Pemmy Majodina to parliament’s ethics committee to account for her son’s apparent dodgy deal to supply ANC constituency offices with personal protective equipment (PPE) in January.

Majodina’s son, Mkhonto weSizwe Majodina, secured a procurement deal to supply the ANC with thermometers worth R52,500 from the parliamentary caucus she manages.

“There appears to be a clear conflict of interest for which Majodina and her son must be probed and held fully to account,” said Mazzone.

On Sunday Majodina indicated her willingness to subject herself to a “parliamentary ethics probe”. She also wrote to the ANC integrity commission to express her wish and willingness to voluntarily appear before the commission.

Mazzone said the DA wants the parliamentary committee to investigate Majodina’s alleged role in the PPE deal as a matter of urgency.