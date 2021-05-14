SA records more than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Mkhize said on Thursday that there were now 1,605,252 cumulative infections recorded across SA since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year.

He also reported that there were 44 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll from the virus past 55,000. There have now been 55,012 Covid-19 related deaths recorded countrywide since the outbreak.

Mkhize took the opportunity to wish the Muslim community well after the end of the holy month of Ramadan — and encouraged adherence to Covid-19 protocols as celebrations took place.

“We celebrate Eid at a time when the world is faced with a major pandemic of devastating consequences to all. In SA we are seeing a resurgence that could turn into a full-blown third wave. Having been through two devastating waves, we must work together to prevent history repeating itself.

“During Ramadan, our Muslim brethren have exercised discipline by abstaining from food, drink and other pleasures from sunrise to sunset. Their resilience has been strengthened by regular daily prayers, all of which makes this month so special.

“I therefore appeal to the Muslim community and all South Africans to draw from this strength as we continue to celebrate our religious holidays responsibly. As we come together with our loved ones, let us not forget the rules of social distancing, wearing of masks and limiting the size of our gatherings,” he said.

TimesLIVE