South Africa

SA records more than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

The 3,221 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Thursday is the first time the country has passed the 3,000 mark for daily new infections since February 10

By TimesLIVE - 14 May 2021 - 06:20
SA recorded more than 3,000 new Covid-19 infections in one day for the first time since early February. File picture.
SA recorded more than 3,000 new Covid-19 infections in one day for the first time since early February. File picture.
Image: ALON SKUY

For the first time in more than three months, more than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in SA in 24 hours.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that 3,221 new cases were recorded — the first time this mark has been breached since February 10 when 3,159 cases were recorded.

The new cases came from 42,073 tests at a positivity rate of 7.65% — a rate which has been steadily rising in recent days. The department has previously expressed concern when the positivity rate — which is the number of positive results against the number of tests taken in a 24-hour period — reaches the 10% and 12% marks. 

The passing of the 3,000-mark comes after the health department has been warning of a looming third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Mkhize said on Thursday that there were now 1,605,252 cumulative infections recorded across SA since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year. 

He also reported that there were 44 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll from the virus past 55,000. There have now been 55,012 Covid-19 related deaths recorded countrywide since the outbreak.

Mkhize took the opportunity to wish the Muslim community well after the end of the holy month of Ramadan — and encouraged adherence to Covid-19 protocols as celebrations took place.

“We celebrate Eid at a time when the world is faced with a major pandemic of devastating consequences to all. In SA we are seeing a resurgence that could turn into a full-blown third wave. Having been through two devastating waves, we must work together to prevent history repeating itself.

“During Ramadan, our Muslim brethren have exercised discipline by abstaining from food, drink and other pleasures from sunrise to sunset. Their resilience has been strengthened by regular daily prayers, all of which makes this month so special.

“I therefore appeal to the Muslim community and all South Africans to draw from this strength as we continue to celebrate our religious holidays responsibly. As we come together with our loved ones, let us not forget the rules of social distancing, wearing of masks and limiting the size of our gatherings,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Mkhize's juggling act to prioritise funds for Covid-19 pandemic

Health minister Zweli Mkhize told parliament on Thursday that his department will spend a further R9bn to continue the fight against Covid-19.
News
13 hours ago

SA records 2,759 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

There were 2,759 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections since the coronavirus outbreak ...
News
1 day ago

Where’s the allocation for competence? MPs don’t buy Mkhize’s budget

The slow national vaccination rollout overshadows the merits of the health minister’s R62.5bn plans, they say
News
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X