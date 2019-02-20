Psychologists sent to school after pupil suicide.

The Gauteng department of education has dispatched a team of psychologists to Doornpoort primary school in Pretoria after a 13-year-old pupil committed suicide after being cyber-bullied.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the psychological unit - together with Sinoville police's social crime prevention unit - was dispatched yesterday to provide counselling and pastoral care to the family of the deceased as well as the school community.

The girl committed suicide at home on Monday after a video of her naked started doing the rounds on WhatsApp among her schoolmates.

Mabona said preliminary investigations revealed that the pupil was allegedly being bullied by a grade 7 pupil who had threatened to distribute the video depicting her naked.

"The deceased learner reported the bullying to her life science educator after school on Thursday, 14 February 2019, however the accused learner had already left school.

"The following day, the diseased learner was absent from school, only for this unfortunate incident to occur before necessary disciplinary processes unfold," Mabona said.

The matter was still under investigation and necessary action will be taken against all implicated learners, he said.