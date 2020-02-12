Britain to make social media platforms responsible for harmful content

Britain said it would force social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Snap to do more to block or remove harmful content on their platforms.

Following a consultation, the UK government said on Wednesday it planned to legislate to ensure companies had systems in place to tackle harmful content such as child abuse, cyber bullying and terrorist propaganda.

The policy, which will be developed in the coming months, would not place an undue burden on business, the government said. Penalties had not yet been decided, but it said the new rules would be enforced in a "fair, proportionate and transparent way".

Governments globally are wrestling over how to better control content on social media platforms, often blamed for encouraging abuse, the spread of online pornography and for influencing or manipulating voters.

Germany introduced tough regulations on social media in 2018, which can see platforms fined if they do not review and remove illegal content within 24 hours of it being posted. Australia has also legislated.