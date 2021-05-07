Real Housewives a lesson in why patriarchy must fall

Time to stop 'calling the uncles' but to start calling the aunties instead

In the 30 years that reality TV has existed it has often found success in three main elements that dominate even in the world of soapies and telenovelas that SA audiences most prefer.



The show needs a hero – often quick-witted and exuberant, they have a lexicon that’s easily adopted into the modern day slang. They also need a villain, a melodramatic and reactionary cast member whose pettiness becomes the stuff that inspires instant viral memes. Most importantly, the reality show needs a story arc, something that the audience can keep coming back for...