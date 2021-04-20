Cyber-bullying outrage at Gqeberha school

The cruelty of cyberbullying and the devastating effect it has on young people have been laid bare by a Gqeberha high school pupil overdosing on pills in a bid to escape the torment she was made to endure.

Thankfully, the Sanctor High School pupil was discharged from Livingstone Hospital at the weekend.

But the incident has highlighted the growing scourge of cyberbullying taking hold in SA and other parts of the world.

Only last week, grade 10 pupil Lufuno Mavhunga of Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo took her own life after she was violently beaten by one of her peers. A video of the beating did the rounds on social media. Mavhunga reportedly overdosed on prescription pills. A 15-year-old schoolgirl was subsequently arrested and charged for assaulting Mavhunga.

The Sanctor girl’s family will meet school officials on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

The disturbing incident relates to a recent Facebook post.

Advocacy group Equal Education Law Centre said bullying, which was an intentional act, involved far more than mere childish bickering or competition.

The group said bullying was a psychologically-motivated act that infringed on various rights of pupils and could even lead to a victim’s death.