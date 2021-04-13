Up to R1m on offer to nab gang in Cape CIT heist, one suspect caught so far

A cash reward is on offer to catch the culprits involved in a cash-in-transit heist in the Western Cape, during which one guard was killed and three wounded.

The guards' employer, SBV Services, said in a statement on Tuesday it is offering a reward of up to R1m for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

The team came under attack in Gugulethu on Monday evening.

A firearm was recovered and the police have arrested a suspect.

Mark Barrett, group CEO of SBV Services, said: “Yesterday we tragically lost one member of our team and three other members of the crew were injured. Our deepest condolences to the family of our fallen hero, and we wish our injured team members a speedy recovery.”

SBV’s investigations team is working with the police to ensure the culprits are arrested and sentenced, he said. “We never close a case until there is a conviction,” said Barrett.