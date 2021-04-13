South Africa

Up to R1m on offer to nab gang in Cape CIT heist, one suspect caught so far

By TimesLIVE - 13 April 2021 - 11:43
SBV is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the culprits involved in a cash heist in Gugulethu on Monday, in which one guard was killed and three wounded. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

A cash reward is on offer to catch the culprits involved in a cash-in-transit heist in the Western Cape, during which one guard was killed and three wounded.

The guards' employer, SBV Services, said in a statement on Tuesday it is offering a reward of up to R1m for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

The team came under attack in Gugulethu on Monday evening.

A firearm was recovered and the police have arrested a suspect.

Mark Barrett, group CEO of SBV Services, said: “Yesterday we tragically lost one member of our team and three other members of the crew were injured. Our deepest condolences to the family of our fallen hero, and we wish our injured team members a speedy recovery.”

SBV’s investigations team is working with the police to ensure the culprits are arrested and sentenced, he said. “We never close a case until there is a conviction,” said Barrett.

“We are calling on communities to work with us to ensure that all those involved are brought to book and feel the full consequence of the law. If you know something, say something.”

Anyone with information can contact the SBV hotline on 083-408-7029. “This line is active 24/7 and all callers can be assured that confidentiality is maintained,” the company said.

15-year-old boy shot at a petrol station after argument with security guard

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at a petrol station in Macassar, Cape Town, during an argument involving an SBV employee.
News
1 month ago

Bomb squad frees cash guard with explosive device strapped to body

A police bomb disposal team disarmed an explosive device strapped to the body of a hijacked cash-in-transit guard in Cape Town on Saturday.
News
2 months ago

WATCH | Guard and bystander shot during foiled cash heist in Evaton

A Fidelity security guard and a bystander were shot and wounded during a cash-in-transit heist in Evaton, south of Johannesburg, on Monday.
News
3 months ago

