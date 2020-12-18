South Africa

Community sports facility in the pipeline

Kaizer Chiefs scores historic land deal in Phefeni

18 December 2020 - 07:29

After years of negotiations, Kaizer Chiefs have finally bought the land on which the team held its very first training session in Phefeni, Soweto.

The acquisition of the piece of land, which includes a church building and a dusty soccer field, was recently announced by the club's chairman, Kaizer Motaung...

