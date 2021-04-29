Dlodlo takes SA flag to Poland

In December, Thando Dlodlo moved to the University of Pretoria to further his athletics career, and he is already enjoying the benefits of training at the excellent facilities.

The 22-year-old moved from his base in Krugersdorp to Tuks so that he can be able to train with SA 100m record holder Akani Simbine, Clarence Munyai and other big-name sprinters at the university.

Dlodlo will represent his country at the world athletics relay world challenge, taking place in Poland tomorrow and Saturday.

Dlodlo, Simbine, Gift Leotlela, Munyai and Emile Erasmus will represent the country at the world relay in Silesia. The team of 10 athletes will compete in the 4x100m men, 4x400m men and mixed relays. The 4x400m team consists of Lythe Pillay, Zakithi Nene, Oscar Mavundla, Rantie Dikgale and Simon Khuzwayo.

In the mixed-relays, the team consists of Simon Khuzwayo, Deline Mpiti, Taylon Bieldt, Marlie Viljoen and Rantie Dikgale. Dlodlo has not qualified for the Olympic Games and he hopes that going to the world relays would boost his confidence.

“I still have to prove myself as a senior. Moving to Tuks is another step closer for me to get training and race more. I need more races as I am in good shape. I am going to qualify for the Olympics this year, as I need to run under 10.05 and be in the men's 100m top-three fastest runners in the country. The door will be open until the 4th of July, and until that day comes I will not give up," Dlodlo told Sowetan.

“It would be a really big thing being at the Olympics. It is bigger than I thought. I will do everything in my power to make sure that I qualify. Qualifying for the Olympics would be a huge milestone. I learn a lot from Akani and enjoy being at Tuks. I am going there to enjoy the experience and take things one step at a time," said Dlodlo.