South Africa

Zondo commission hears former minister denying serving Gupta interests

Zwane admits to appointing advisers without knowing them much

28 April 2021 - 07:31
Siviwe Feketha Political Reporter

Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane had a hard time yesterday maintaining that he was not a “stooge of the Guptas” as he was grilled for appointing their associates as advisers without knowing them.

The credibility of Zwane’s evidence came under more scrutiny as he explained his relationships and the role he allegedly played in aiding the questionable business interests of the Guptas and their associates...

