New kid on the block to rep Africa at Nickelodeon
Channel makes history as it ropes in first African presenter
Newcomer Lerai Rakoditsoe is making history as the first face on the continent to front a show on kids channel Nickelodeon Africa.
Sowetan has learnt that in an effort to open the industry, ViacomCBS Networks Africa will today unveil the 18-year-old born in Bassonia, south of Johannesburg, as the channel’s first African presenter...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.