New kid on the block to rep Africa at Nickelodeon

Channel makes history as it ropes in first African presenter

Newcomer Lerai Rakoditsoe is making history as the first face on the continent to front a show on kids channel Nickelodeon Africa.



Sowetan has learnt that in an effort to open the industry, ViacomCBS Networks Africa will today unveil the 18-year-old born in Bassonia, south of Johannesburg, as the channel’s first African presenter...