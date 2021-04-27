South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Mosebenzi Zwane testifies at the state capture inquiry

By TimesLIVE - 27 April 2021 - 09:47

Former Free State human settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane will on Tuesday testify at the state capture inquiry.

During his testimony last year, Zwane denied a claim made by former Free State head of human settlements Mpho Mokoena that he issued instructions for businesswoman Rochelle Els to be granted contracts to build houses in the province during 2010.

During his testimony in October 2020, Zwane blamed officials regarding an illegal R600m prepayment to suppliers which took place under his watch.

TimesLIVE

