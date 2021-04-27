WATCH LIVE | Mosebenzi Zwane testifies at the state capture inquiry
Former Free State human settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane will on Tuesday testify at the state capture inquiry.
During his testimony last year, Zwane denied a claim made by former Free State head of human settlements Mpho Mokoena that he issued instructions for businesswoman Rochelle Els to be granted contracts to build houses in the province during 2010.
During his testimony in October 2020, Zwane blamed officials regarding an illegal R600m prepayment to suppliers which took place under his watch.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.