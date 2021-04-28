All at sea: Maritime safety regulator suspends three senior officials

Three senior officials at the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) have been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged misconduct at the helm of the country’s maritime regulator.

The suspensions follow a whistle-blower report containing multiple allegations of misconduct in relation to various Samsa activities, notably discussions about offshore ship bunkering deals. The authority is responsible for auditing companies involved in this sector.

One of the suspended officials is former Samsa CEO Sobantu Tilayi, who was redeployed to the chief operations officer role earlier this year. Tilayi is at the centre of the whistle-blower complaints, but some industry sources say he is being targeted because of his oversight role in the offshore bunkering sector. He has submitted a written rebuttal of all allegations to the Samsa board.

“The decision to put the three executives on precautionary suspension follows from whistle blowing and reports of alleged misconduct received from external and internal stakeholders,” the authority said in a statement issued on Tuesday.