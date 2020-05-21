SA ports permit cruise liners to dock

Despite a ban on passenger liner operations, SA's ports are continuing to receive urgent requests from international cruise vessels to dock for fuel, supplies or the repatriation of local crew.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) told Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE it has been considering requests from passenger liners "case by case".

"As the port landlord, we have a duty to assist ships requiring essential services like bunkering and replenishment of supplies, as this becomes an issue of safety of life at sea.