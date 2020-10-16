South Africa

SA vessel on its way to pick up seafarers stuck on Gough Island

By TimesLIVE - 16 October 2020 - 10:20
The Belize-registered 70m Geo Searcher sank after taking on water in stormy seas.
The Belize-registered 70m Geo Searcher sank after taking on water in stormy seas.
Image: MarineTraffic.com/Shared by South African Maritime Safety Authority

Almost 50 South Africans were among a crew of 62 seafarers who had a lucky escape after abandoning their vessel in the South Atlantic about 2,500km from Cape Town.

The crew was forced to abandon the ship in stormy seas after it started taking on water while passing close to Gough Island.

The vessel, the Belize-registered, 70m Geo Searcher, subsequently sank.

SA manages a research station on Gough Island, which is only 11km long with an area of 91km².

“The seafarers managed to climb into lifeboats and other on-board small craft before making their way from the northern point of the island around to the southern region close to the SA research station,” the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) said in a statement on Friday morning.

“They were assisted ashore and are all reported to be accounted for. It has been reported that one seafarer sustained some minor injuries.”

South African research vessel the SA Agulhas II has been dispatched to collect the seafarers, and is expected to reach Gough Island on Monday.

“The vessel is carrying two helicopters on-board which will greatly assist in the transfer of the stricken seafarers from the island to the vessel,” Samsa said.

“It is expected that the vessel will then make its return voyage arriving by possibly next week Friday or Saturday.”

TimesLIVE

Cops encircle Senekal as EFF and farmers gather before Horner trial

Road blocks and tight security encompassed Senekal, in the Free State, on Friday before the appearance of two men alleged to have killed farm manager ...
News
6 hours ago

Man donates seaside holiday to deserving family of four

A holiday in a beachfront apartment in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, for seven days has been gifted to family of four by a man who recalls the generosity ...
News
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
Senekal public violence 'instigator' denied bail
X