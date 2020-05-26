Container ship limps into Cape Town after fire in hold

A Hong Kong-flagged container ship was escorted into Table Bay in stormy conditions on Tuesday after reporting a fire in one of her holds off Cape Agulhas early on Monday.

The fire has reportedly been extinguished, but it is unclear how much damage has been caused.

On Monday night, the 261m, 40,000-ton Cosco São Paulo spent several hours anchored off Cape Town’s Atlantic seaboard, broadside to a massive swell, with sea rescue officials on standby to evacuate the crew if necessary.

There is speculation she may have lost some containers, though maritime officials have yet to clarify the situation.