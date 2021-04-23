'We must never have resolutions about individuals': Mzwandile Masina on ANC's step-aside rule

The ANC's step-aside resolutions should not be used to single out individuals within the party, says Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

Late last month, ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa asked leaders facing criminal charges to step aside within 30 days or risk being suspended.

Ramaphosa made the call during his closing address to the ANC's national executive committee (NEC).

He said all ANC members charged with wrongdoing should step aside, failing which they should be suspended in terms of rule 25.70 of the party's constitution.

Speaking on Power 98.7, Masina said although he supports the call for corruption-accused members to step aside, it should not be selective.