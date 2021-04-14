Provinces reject adding those not yet criminally charged with corruption
Ace's bid for more to step aside on shaky ground
Embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s move to widen the scope of the “step-aside” rule for criminally charged leaders suffered a blow yesterday when some provincial leaders rejected it.
In a leaked memo dated April 9, Magashule gave provinces until tomorrow evening to submit the list of those who had been “charged with corruption or other serious crimes and those who are alleged, reported or implicated in corrupt practices” as well as indicate if they had been personally informed in writing...
