Free State ANC leaders defy national leadership's efforts to broker peace

Members of the troubled Free State ANC provincial structure are openly defying the party’s national leadership after they appealed against their disbanding and the declaration of their election as invalid by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).



The SCA late last month declared the 2018 ANC provincial elective conference unconstitutional and unlawful due to irregularities that had taken place in the build-up, including manipulation of processes in branches...