Lists do not include Ace's expanded 'step-aside' scope

Provinces submit names of graft-implicated ANC officials

Several ANC provincial secretaries on Thursday submitted names of party leaders affected by the “step-aside” rule, but the list did not include the expanded scope that embattled secretary-general Ace Magashule sought.



This move paves the way for those implicated in corruption or facing serious charges before courts, including Magashule, to step aside from their positions both in the party and in the government or be suspended...