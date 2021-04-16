Letters

Ruling party has gone to the dogs

By Reader Letter - 16 April 2021 - 11:59
First it was Ace Magashule, now his deputy; so the whole national secretariat office of the ANC is rotten to the core, the writer says.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

All along some of us thought Jacob Zuma is trying to be difficult, thinking he is law unto himself. What is actually going on in the heads of some ANC so-called leaders like Jessie Duarte?

I think the ANC national executive committee must convene another meeting to have Duarte disciplined and actually be suspended with immediate effect for bringing the organisation into disrepute. Ms Duarte, how can you stoop so low?

But maybe I understand you a little bit. Is it because your son-in-law is allegedly involved in these corrupt activities? What are you hiding, or are you afraid Msholozi will spill the beans? ANC, you have a serious problem here.

First it was Ace Magashule, now his deputy; so the whole national secretariat office of the ANC  is rotten to the core. The organisation has gone to the dogs.

Kganyago Mathabatha, Paledi

