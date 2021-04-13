Questions asked about why Anoj Singh was in Dubai at same time as the Guptas and associates

During 2014 and 2015, Anoj Singh, the then Transnet and Eskom finance boss respectively, was a frequent visitor to Dubai, and his trips somehow coincided with those of the Gupta family and their associates to the same destination.

And a travel agency used by Gupta foot soldier Salim Essa was the same one Singh used.

Travel Excellence told the Zondo inquiry on Tuesday, through one of its agents Sameera Sooliman, that it was Essa who financed Singh's many trips to the United Arab Emirates.

Singh denied this, saying he in fact paid from his pocket for the visits — some of which he claimed were not destined for Dubai as he would have been transiting through to another country.

The commission on Tuesday also read into the record claims by Sooliman that several associates of the Guptas — business and political — were also in Dubai on some of the occasions that Singh would have been there.

One of these occasions was December 2015, when Singh spend 10 days in Dubai — his longest stay in the city. During this time a long list of Gupta family members and several powerful SA politicians were also there.