'It's all gone': UCT says flames consumed African treasure trove

Everything in the Jagger Reading Room was destroyed by the wildfire that spread to six University of Cape Town buildings on Sunday, UCT confirmed on Wednesday.

“The archival and published print collections kept within the reading room were consumed by the flames,” said a university statement.

“These include the vast majority of the African studies published print collection (about 70,000 items), the entire African studies film collection on DVD (about 3,500), all the UCT university calendars, some of the heavily used government publications documents from SA and across the continent, and manuscripts and archives kept in the reading room for processing or digitisation, or awaiting transfer after being digitised.”

The statement said the library staff at UCT “anticipate residual damage due to the flooding of the building and possible seepage into the various spaces and two basement stores”.