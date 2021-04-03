Free State police launch manhunt after teenager is raped in front of her friend

Free State police have launched a manhunt for three men after the rape of a teenage girl on Friday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo, three men barged into a house in K8 Section in Kutloanong, Odendaalsrus, where the 18-year-old “was with her male friend”.

“They allegedly demanded cash at knifepoint, searched the victims and raped the female victim,” said Mbambo.

“The male friend tried to defend the victim but was stabbed in the head and neck, then tied up with a rope. The girl was then forcibly taken out of the premises and gang-raped again. Both victims' cellphones were also stolen.”

Mbambo added: “The matter was reported to the police and a male victim was referred to hospital for treatment and later discharged. A case of house robbery, rape and kidnapping was registered for further investigation.”

Mbambo has appealed to the public to call Capt Jonassen Human on 082 850 8640 if they have information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

TimesLIVE