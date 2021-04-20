South Africa

WATCH | UCT counting the cost after fire guts library

By Tashin Singh - 20 April 2021 - 09:32

University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng says it’s too early to estimate the loss the institution has suffered after a fire that gutted parts of the upper campus.

This comes after a blaze which started on Sunday around Rhodes Memorial swept through the area before reaching the UCT campus. 

Cleanup operations started on Monday. 

“It pains us to see what it looks like now in ashes,” Phakang said. 

The vice-chancellor was joined by Western Cape premier Alan Winde and Cape Town mayor Dan Plato to assess the damage.

“The Pearson building, the Smuts, the Fuller building and of course the Jagger library, that's where the huge damage is,” she said. 

More than 4,000 students were evacuated from campus after the fires reached the university.

The campus is expected to reopen on Wednesday April 21. 2021.

