UPDATE | Cape Town fire 'largely contained at this stage'

The fire which has been raging on Devil’s Peak in Cape Town since Sunday morning is “largely contained at this stage”, fire and rescue services said at 3pm on Monday.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said in an update: “The incident commander at the Roland Street station said it was contained at this stage but there was still active firefighting going on in certain areas.”

Hotspots remained below the University of Cape Town (UCT), above Vredehoek, University Estate and Walmer Estate, and along Philip Kgosana Drive.

Firefighters along the freeway were dousing flare-ups in the bushes on the residential side bordering the university and Walmer Estate, but they said it was under control compared with earlier on Monday.

“We expect this will be a protracted [fire] with flare-ups and tree stumps burning but by Thursday or Friday it should be contained. It is an ongoing process,” Carelse said, noting the gale-force winds howling across Cape Town.