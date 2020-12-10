Acid test for ANC's stance on graft

The ANC can keep or sack whoever from its leadership structures but owes it to the public to ensure its decisions do not spill over to state organs.



National party officials have been tasked with coming up with a system that would detail how to deal with leaders who are formally charged with serious crimes. This was after a national executive committee (NEC) meeting recently could not unanimously agree that secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is facing corruption charges, should step aside from his duties...