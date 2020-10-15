Angola takes assets from two generals close to former president

Angolan prosecutors have taken control of assets ranging from factories to residences belonging to two close allies of former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, state news agency ANGOP said, in the latest move in a crackdown on alleged corruption.

ANGOP said that Manuel "Kopelipa" Helder Vieira Dias Jr, once head of the presidency's military bureau, and Leopoldino Fragoso do Nascimento, a retired general and businessman known as General Dino, had handed over the assets voluntarily.

Do Nascimento did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via Cochan, an Angolan company he founded.