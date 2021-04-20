South Africa

Limpopo education department awaiting reports on 8-year-old girl's alleged rape

By Khanyisile Ngcobo - 20 April 2021 - 12:55
The Limpopo education department is awaiting recommendations from social workers and police in an alleged rape case involving two schoolchildren.
The Limpopo education department says it's awaiting recommendations from social workers and the police before taking action in a rape case involving two young schoolchildren.

The incident happened on March 29. The alleged victim is eight years old.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed that the police were investigating a case of statutory rape against a 13-year-old suspect.

The department said it had engaged with the girl's family. 

“We've been waiting for the recommendations of the police and social workers ... We've been engaging with the parents and the district director will also liaise with the social workers at his level to find a way to speed up this process,” spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene told TimesLIVE. 

She said the department found the incident “regrettable” and would co-operate with other departments to make sure there's an “amicable resolution” to the matter.

