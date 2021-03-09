Ramaphosa authorises SIU probe into graft at Limpopo municipality
President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe alleged corruption and maladministration at the troubled Mogalakwena local municipality in the Limpopo town of Mokopane.
Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate corruption allegations running into millions of rand and maladministration at the municipality.
Mogalakwena is under administration after serious corruption allegations over the past decade which have resulted in at least six mayors being shown the door.
Some of the allegations of maladministration include R3bn in unauthorised expenditure in the last three financial years.
Ramaphosa’s proclamation gives the SIU powers to investigate financial transactions at the municipality, dating back to April 2016.
According to the proclamation, the SIU will probe:
- serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the municipality;
- improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the municipality;
- unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property;
- unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive acts, transactions, measures or practices having a bearing upon state property; and
- intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property.
The investigation would be done in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.
The Mokgalwakwena municipality in under the control of the ANC.
In addition, the SIU has also been granted further powers to investigate the affairs of the Roads Agency Limpopo (RAL).
The RAL investigation would look into the procurement of goods and services, increases in the fees paid to its board chairperson, payment of salaries and fees of board members “contrary to applicable legislation, manuals, guidelines, practice notes, circulars or instructions issued by the National Treasury or the relevant provincial treasury”.
TimesLIVE
