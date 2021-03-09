Ramaphosa authorises SIU probe into graft at Limpopo municipality

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe alleged corruption and maladministration at the troubled Mogalakwena local municipality in the Limpopo town of Mokopane.

Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate corruption allegations running into millions of rand and maladministration at the municipality.

Mogalakwena is under administration after serious corruption allegations over the past decade which have resulted in at least six mayors being shown the door.

Some of the allegations of maladministration include R3bn in unauthorised expenditure in the last three financial years.

Ramaphosa’s proclamation gives the SIU powers to investigate financial transactions at the municipality, dating back to April 2016.