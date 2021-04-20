Cape Town fire-starter suspect appears in court

A man accused of starting a fire, potentially contributing to the spread of this week’s Table Mountain wildfire, appeared briefly in the Cape Town regional court on Tuesday morning.

Frederick Mhangazo, a Tanzanian national, was charged with arson.

His case was postponed until next week.

Mhangazo was taken into custody on Sunday night.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Monday the suspect, in his 30s, was apprehended in the vicinity of Devil’s Peak after being spotted by a resident who tracked him down with the help of his sons and the family’s dogs.

Table Mountain National Park said initial investigations showed a fire suspected to have been left unattended by a vagrant was believed to have been the cause of the original blaze which ignited on Sunday morning.