'Zol' hitmaker Max Hurrell evacuates his Devil's Peak home almost engulfed by wildfire

19 April 2021 - 16:06
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Cape Town DJ and music producer Max Hurrell had to leave his home in a hurry.
Image: SUPPLIED

Zol hitmaker Max Hurrell who ignited social media platforms with his “lockdown anthem” last year was forced to evacuate when the Cape Town wildfires spread to within metres of his Devil's Peak home.

Hurrell shot to fame after the release of Zol, which looped remarks made by co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma about why she thought it was not safe to smoke during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former health minister, whose anti-tobacco stance led to tough legislation in the 1990s, drew the wrath of smokers when she quashed their hopes that the lockdown ban on the sales of cigarettes would be lifted.

The Cogta minister saw the humour in the track and contacted Hurrell via Twitter to encourage him to keep South Africans positive and laughing.

On Monday Hurrell posted on Facebook that he had to evacuate his home and posted a short video clip showing burnt veld outside his window.

Hurrell was one of hundreds of residents who were asked to evacuate when the fire, which started at Rhodes Memorial on Sunday, changed direction on Monday. 

He said in his post: “Had to evacuate yesterday because of the fires.

“Briefly went back this morning to try to get more stuff — this is how close the fire was to my place.

“Still more fires on the other side of the estate. Thanks to everyone helping contain the blaze. Hope no-one else loses their home!”

