South Africa

The other two were burnt beyond recognition

Seven Kaserne shack fire victims identified

16 April 2021 - 08:26

Seven of the nine people who were killed when a fire ravaged a dilapidated building in downtown Johannesburg have been identified.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele on Thursday said families of the deceased have been coming forth to identify their loved ones...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X