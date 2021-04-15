8 shack dwellers die in fire, 1 jumps to death

Cries of woman, baby engulfed by flames haunts survivor

A man has told of how he helplessly listened to a baby and a woman cry as they were being consumed by fire that has claimed the lives of nine people in downtown Johannesburg.



Masonwabe Ngxono said he was woken up by his neighbour who told him that their shacks inside the dilapidated four-storey Karsene Building were burning...