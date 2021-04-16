Police say there's backlog at the forensic lab
Family frustrated as DNA results delay girl's burial
The family of a three-year-old child who died in a fire three weeks ago is still waiting for her remains to be released so that they can bury her.
The Aphane sisters – Tokelo, 3, and Kanegelo, 6, – burnt to death when the house they were sleeping in caught fire in Khureng village, outside Zebediela in Limpopo, on March 27...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.