Police say there's backlog at the forensic lab

Family frustrated as DNA results delay girl's burial

The family of a three-year-old child who died in a fire three weeks ago is still waiting for her remains to be released so that they can bury her.



The Aphane sisters – Tokelo, 3, and Kanegelo, 6, – burnt to death when the house they were sleeping in caught fire in Khureng village, outside Zebediela in Limpopo, on March 27...