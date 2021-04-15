'I'm left with the clothes I'm wearing and without my ID'

Joburg city building fire leaves residents with nothing

Residents who survived the fire in the Johannesburg inner city building are still trying to figure out what to do next after losing all their possessions in the blaze.



On Thursday morning some of the shack dwellers in the abandoned building were still going through the rubble to see if there was anything that can be salvaged to help rebuild their lives...