Purchases with slain pensioner’s stolen credit card sink his killers

A murdered Eastern Cape pensioner’s credit card has helped police nail his killers.

Johnnie Marx, 77, was murdered in his Jeffreys Bay home in November 2019. His killers stole his belongings and his credit card.

The Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team found Marx with “assault injuries and strangulation marks”.

Masixole Mbeki and Lunga Welkom, both 29, were arrested in connection with the murder.

“Items stolen during the ordeal as well as items purchased using the deceased’s credit card after his death were found in their possession. One of the accused confessed to the crimes,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.

She said Marx was the father of “Adv Swanepoel from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution in Port Elizabeth”.

The high court in Port Elizabeth sentenced each man to life in prison, 25 years for robbery and 15 years for fraud and money laundering.

Maj-Gen Mboiki Ngwenya, the Hawks’ provincial head, welcomed the sentences.

“Crime is a scourge that knows no boundaries. No matter what patriotic role one plays in society it does not render one invincible, as in this case with the DPP advocate when she lost her father in such a gruesome manner,” he said.

