Elderly woman brutally murdered at Mpumalanga old age home
Police say she was possibly held hostage before she was stabbed to death
Mpumalanga police were on Monday probing the brutal killing of an elderly woman at an old age home in eMalahleni (formerly Witbank).
The incident happened on Sunday night.
She is believed to have been the victim of a horrific robbery.
“Police as well as the medical personnel were notified about this incident detailing that a female pensioner was a victim. Upon arrival, the old woman's motionless body was found with multiple stab wounds and was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics at the scene,” said Brig Leonard Hlathi.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that her vehicle, a white Honda Jazz, was stolen as well as other belongings. The victim seemed to have been held hostage and was then stabbed by her assailants who fled with the stolen items,” Hlathi added.
The vehicle has since been recovered.
Hlathi said it was found abandoned in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, hours after the attack.
Police are calling for anyone who may have information to contact them.
“Contact Lt-Col Solly Thobejane at 0798915845, or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Members of the public can send information via MySAPS app,” Hlathi added.
