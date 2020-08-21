No closure for family of man whose body remains missing after being killed by son

There is no closure for the family of a 70-year-old man who was murdered by his son despite the killer being sentenced to 15 years in jail on Monday.



The body of Ben Saohatse, who was killed in February 2017, is yet to be found even as the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg handed his son a lengthy sentence and also found his wife, Caroline Saohatse, guilty of defeating the ends of justice for cleaning up the murder scene...